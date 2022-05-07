KATHIE’S KORNER — Sunday is a special time to honor mothers

I salute you, pray for you and hope you are enjoying every stage of your children’s lives. They grow very fast. You don’t want to miss anything.

I love being a “mom, grandmom” and great-grandmom, and all my children know that. I especially love how God produced such a variety of souls, even within families.

I raised three wonders, and watch three grand wonders and four great-grand wonders grow. Sometimes I wish I had more, since my three and three grands all grew up, are living their lives as adults (that’s what we train them to do) and some are in other areas. This limits our time together.

I am aware of how incredibly different they are, even with some physical, family resemblances, and the ever present “genetic variations,” giving them different personalities.

The Bible reminds us they are a “reward” to us. Psalm 127:3 says, “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring, a reward from Him.”

Let’s teach them how to walk and talk with God, and to correct them, if necessary, always loving them (that’s the easy part). I think parents worry about spoiling them, but, the Bible says the world and its knowledge (alone) spoils.

I’m not saying anything against education or studying an area of gifts or passion for their future work, but we made sure that our three got the information they needed, NOT the lifestyles or behavior of some teachers or peers.

My husband and I monitored that closely, with our children, in school. If they came home with a new attitude or behavior that was unacceptable, we reminded them how our home runs in peace and harmony.

They all were so fun to raise, Godly, good students, athletes, musicians, friendly leaders and they all got along with everyone.

Mothers have many titles down through the ages. I know you can think of more: Mother Nature, Mother of Pearl, Mother of Vinegar, Motherland, Mother-in-Law, Mother Hen, Mother Country, Mother ship and Motherhood.

I enjoyed studying the mothers in the Bible from Sarah, and of course, Mary, as she pondered in her heart what God said to her. God showed me as I raised my children how to be a Proverbs 31 woman and mother, but I had to listen and, of course, ponder in my heart and mind. He showed me scriptures and gave me wisdom in guidance.

I was so blessed and still, to have a father like Mike to parent them together, so powerful.

So, Mother’s Day is a day set apart for honoring mothers, everywhere. Mine is in heaven. She taught me about being a good wife and mother. I miss her a lot, but I stepped up to be the “elder mother” in my family.

That is an honor.

My oldest granddaughter, Bevin, was selected as “Mother of the Year 2019” by the Chamber of Commerce in Groves. I will always see her that way. We are so proud of her and her life in God.

Please share this, hopefully to encourage moms everywhere and moms to be in the future.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.