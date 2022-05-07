Election Day today for Port Arthur and Nederland

Election Day is today (May 7) in Port Arthur and Nederland, where one mayor’s race and two contested school board elections are scheduled.

Early voting concluded Tuesday.

In Port Arthur, incumbent Mayor Thurman Bartie is facing a challenge from Floyd Batiste, Matthews Christian Jr. and Willie “Bae” Lewis.

If neither candidate secures 50 percent-plus-one at the polls this weekend, the top two vote getters move on to a runoff election.

The Port Arthur Independent School District trustee election includes current seat holder Dianne Brown. Other candidates are Yadi Cardenas, Kimberly Wycoff-Johnson, Jacori Narcisse and Nina Stelly. Voters will decide on two available seats in the PAISD election.

The top-two voter getters win the seats.

The Nederland Independent School District trustee election pits seat holders Suzanne Isom and Nicholas Phillips against challenger Daniel Cruz. Nederland voters will select candidates for two open seats.

Voting is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.