CHRIS DUQUE — Street improvement updates, recycling planned

As we start the month of May, the City of Nederland continues to be busy with a number of projects and issues and is already starting the process for our next fiscal year.

STREET IMPROVEMENTS

The City Council awarded bid for the 2022 Flexible Pavement Rehabilitation project (hot mix overlays) to Texas Materials Group, Inc. dba Gulf Coast, a CRH Co., in the amount of $1,704,166.50.

The bid includes the following streets: Boston Avenue (11th St. to 9th St.), Beauxart Garden Road (Holmes/Smith Road back to the concrete pavement), Hardy Avenue (Ave A to Ave H), S. 33rd Street (Hardy Ave to Nederland Ave), S. 25th Street (Nederland Ave to Ave H), 10th Street (Helena Ave to Boston Ave) and 9th Street (Helena Ave to Nederland Ave).

This road project is scheduled to start later this month.

Previously, the City awarded bid for the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvements project to MK Constructors in the amount of $867,449; this project includes concrete street repairs and drainage improvement on 30th Street (Nederland Ave to West Atlanta) and concrete street repairs to Avenue H (S. 14th St to S. 29th St.).

This work is on-going on Avenue H.

Finally, the Texas Department of Transportation started work on Twin City Highway between north of Luling Avenue to Avenue B. The road maintenance project includes re-surfacing the lanes. Due to TxDOT’s constrained street right-of-way, the project will not include widening the lanes or adding sidewalks.

TxDOT is scheduled to complete the project by September.

RECYCLING

The City has partnered with Recyclops to conduct a Recycling Drop-off Event on Saturday (May 14). The City Council has approved a trial program to assess demand and utilization of recycling services.

The first event held last month had very limited use and minimal collection of recycling materials. Recycling materials will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 515 Hardy Ave (where the old recycling bins were located); the materials must be brought to the site in clear bags for inspection.

This service is available for residents and businesses in the City of Nederland city limits; residency will be confirmed on-site with a driver’s license or copy of a utility bill.

Accepted materials include: aluminum & steel (tin) beverage & food cans; cardboard & pasteboard; magazines/catalogs, junk mail, paper, books; newspapers; and plastic beverage, food, & soap containers (plastics #1-#5, #7).

Materials NOT accepted includes: aluminum foil; batteries; bubble wrap; fluids or aerosols of any kind; hazardous chemical containers (motor oil, pesticides, etc.); greasy boxes or paper (pizza boxes or used paper plates); glass products; paint cans; plastics #6; plastic bags; styrofoam and packaging “peanuts”; tetra packs (juice box, almond milk, etc.); and Thin film plastics.

MISCELLANEOUS

Information regarding the 2022 Swimming Pool Season, including pool party rentals will be shared later this month. The first day of OPEN SWIM is scheduled for Wednesday/June 1.

The City has contracted the YMCA of Southeast Texas to operate the pool this year.

At the end of this month, the City will start the fiscal year 2022-23 budget process. Any suggestions, concerns or interests in adding, amending or eliminating City services should be addressed to the City Manager’s Office as the budget preparation begins.

The week of May 1–7 is PUBLIC SERVICE RECOGNITION WEEK. The purpose of this week is to honor the people who deliver public service to the public. I hope the community understands the tremendous team of public servants at the City of Nederland. These outstanding men and women are dedicated to our community and to ensuring the highest level of services are provided.

On May 16, the City will hold a special City Council meeting to swear-in the new councilmembers. At this meeting, Councilman Billy Neal will end his tenure on the City Council.

This tenure spans over 60 years – 40 years as a police officer and police chief and 20 years as city councilman. His outlook and experience will be greatly missed. He was a one-of-a-kind and exceptional councilman!

Finally, we want to recognize the Nederland Chamber of Commerce’s Mother of the Year – Stephanie Garsea, as well as all mothers on Mother’s Day. There are no words to properly describe how special moms are to our families and lives. The best thing we can all do is remind our mom how much we love her. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!!!

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.