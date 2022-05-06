Clarence Wilson Durisseau, 69, of Port Arthur, Texas died Monday, May 2, 2022.

He was born on July 1, 1953 in Lafayette, Louisiana, to Preston and Florence Durisseau.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Florence Durisseau; sister, Earline Edward Linden; and brother, Herbert J. Durisseau.

Survivors include his sons: DeJuan Durisseau, DeShawn Durisseau, and Marcus Durisseau; daughters, Tashika Durisseau and Patrice Durisseau; grandchildren: Jordan and Aaliyah Durisseau, Desiree, Kady and khadin Durisseau, Lafita Scott, Jacquanna and Jaliyah Cousin, Jada, Josiah, Jetta, Jayceon, and Jayce Durisseau; brothers, Emile (Lea), David (Helen) and Kenneth Durisseau; sisters, Loubertha Webster, Mae Broussard, Ann Cormier (Harry), Yvonne Tennyson, Helen Cormier (Douglas); and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and Church family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, TX.

Viewing will be from 8 a.m. until service time with the Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.