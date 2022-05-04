Search continues for Nederland business burglar

Published 12:28 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Mary Meaux

NEDERLAND —  A Nederland business owner recently encountered a burglar in her shop when she returned after hours to pick up an item.

Carrie Hackbarth, owner of Soiree & Vine on Boston Avenue, confirmed the burglary to Port Arthur Newsmedia but was unable to provide additional comments prior to press time.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of the burglary at 7:49 p.m. April 19. The owner had returned to the shop and found the back door open. She walked inside and found the intruder, who had a crowbar in his hand, Porter said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The man told the owner he found the door open. He then left the shop with a few items. Police searched for the man but were unable to locate him.

Porter said the suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a grey dri-fit shirt and black athletic pants.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. An anonymous tip can also be made to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

More News

Sale of Pleasure Island land put to voters this weekend

GALLERY — Miss Miraculous shines light on exceptional 1st time pageant winners

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Madeline Phillips lives out lifelong dream of being Big Ned

DPS details chain reaction I-10 crash that involved, hospitalized many Tuesday afternoon

Print Article