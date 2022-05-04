Search continues for Nederland business burglar

NEDERLAND — A Nederland business owner recently encountered a burglar in her shop when she returned after hours to pick up an item.

Carrie Hackbarth, owner of Soiree & Vine on Boston Avenue, confirmed the burglary to Port Arthur Newsmedia but was unable to provide additional comments prior to press time.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of the burglary at 7:49 p.m. April 19. The owner had returned to the shop and found the back door open. She walked inside and found the intruder, who had a crowbar in his hand, Porter said.

The man told the owner he found the door open. He then left the shop with a few items. Police searched for the man but were unable to locate him.

Porter said the suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a grey dri-fit shirt and black athletic pants.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. An anonymous tip can also be made to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.