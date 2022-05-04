Sale of Pleasure Island land put to voters this weekend

The fate of a near 36-acre piece of land on Pleasure Island that takes in what once was a beach club plus additional land is up to voters to decide.

Port Arthur voters will decide whether to allow the city to sell the land in what could lead to possible mixed use development.

The land is located on Pleasure Pier Boulevard directly across the street from the marina and the Yacht Club and Pleasure Island Commission offices. The land dead-ends into what was once Bahama Beach Club, a private beach club. On Monday the concrete walls and entrance remained with overgrown trees and brush visible.

The property continues from the former beach club to the right with Sabine Lake to one side.

Pamela Langford, assistant city manager of operations, said the purpose of the proposition is to get feedback from the public on whether they want the city to move forward with selling the land for future development.

The sale of land on the island requires the city to go to the voters for approval per state law.

“Parks are designated by city ordinance, and state law requires the voters to determine if it should change the status from a park,” City Attorney Val Tizeno said. “Changes can only be made by the voters.”

The city decided to get the voters’ permission for the sale after being approached by developers.

Pleasure Island Director George Davis said the city is working on a master plan for the Island to be done in phases and, by putting the land for sale, would make it an anchor to other development.

This could be some of the first commercial property the city sells since the 2020 election, which turned over management from the Pleasure Island Commission to the city of Port Arthur.

Election Day is May 7.