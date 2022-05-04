Sale of Pleasure Island land put to voters this weekend

Published 12:32 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Mary Meaux

The site of the former Bahama Beach Club on Pleasure Island is included in the approximately 36 acres of land on the proposition. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The fate of a near 36-acre piece of land on Pleasure Island that takes in what once was a beach club plus additional land is up to voters to decide.

Port Arthur voters will decide whether to allow the city to sell the land in what could lead to possible mixed use development.

The land is located on Pleasure Pier Boulevard directly across the street from the marina and the Yacht Club and Pleasure Island Commission offices. The land dead-ends into what was once Bahama Beach Club, a private beach club. On Monday the concrete walls and entrance remained with overgrown trees and brush visible.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The property continues from the former beach club to the right with Sabine Lake to one side.

Port Arthur voters will decide whether to allow the city to sell the land at Pleasure Pier Boulevard (on the right) that dead-ends at Sabine Lake then continues to the right. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Pamela Langford, assistant city manager of operations, said the purpose of the proposition is to get feedback from the public on whether they want the city to move forward with selling the land for future development.

The sale of land on the island requires the city to go to the voters for approval per state law.

“Parks are designated by city ordinance, and state law requires the voters to determine if it should change the status from a park,” City Attorney Val Tizeno said. “Changes can only be made by the voters.”

The city decided to get the voters’ permission for the sale after being approached by developers.

Pleasure Island Director George Davis said the city is working on a master plan for the Island to be done in phases and, by putting the land for sale, would make it an anchor to other development.

This could be some of the first commercial property the city sells since the 2020 election, which turned over management from the Pleasure Island Commission to the city of Port Arthur.

Election Day is May 7.

More News

GALLERY — Miss Miraculous shines light on exceptional 1st time pageant winners

Search continues for Nederland business burglar

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Madeline Phillips lives out lifelong dream of being Big Ned

DPS details chain reaction I-10 crash that involved, hospitalized many Tuesday afternoon

Print Article