Port Arthur woman in critical condition after shooting injures 5

A Port Arthur woman is in critical condition and four others were injured following a Tuesday night shooting in Beaumont.

The Beaumont Police Department responded to Lamar Landing, 3580 S. MLK Jr. Parkway, for reports of multiple gunshots and possible victims. On arrival officers found two shooting victims, and three additional victims showed up at Baptist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from BPD.

One of the victims is a 30-year-old woman from Port Arthur.

The other four victims had non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows one or more of the people in the apartment were possibly the target. The shooting does not appear to be random.

Investigators are asking residents at Lamar Landing and surrounding areas, including East Church Street, to check their surveillance cameras for activity that could be related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. Information is anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.