John Carmon Jr. was born to the late John Carmon, Sr. and Climmie Green Carmon on May 16, 1957, at St. Mary Hospital, Port Arthur, Texas.

He matriculated through PAISD, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1976.

He was a dedicated member of the Shilo Missionary Baptist Church until his health declined.

He was active in several different ministries at the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Deborah Carmon Coleman.

He is survived by his brother, Darrell Carmon, Sr. (Pamela “PJ”), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his Shilo Family.

He also leaves to cherish his memory Sedonia (Putt’n) Deans a special cousin.

His home going celebration will be Saturday May 7, 2022, 10:00am, at Shilo Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, Texas.

The viewing will be from 8:00am – 10:00am.

He will be laid to rest next to his mother at Live Oak Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.