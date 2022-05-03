Police: Port Arthur man had more than 9 ounces of cocaine

Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By PA News

Port Arthur police arrested a man last week for manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance after a traffic stop. (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur police have arrested a 29-year-old man they said was in possession of more than nine ounces of cocaine.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at approximately 9:20 p.m. April 27 in the 2400 block of Texas 73 west. The driver was identified as Tony Tran, according to information from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Tony Tran

Tran, a Port Arthur resident, is charged with manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000.

He has bonded out of jail, according to jail records.

