Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 25-May 1
Published 12:02 am Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 25 to May 1:
- Alicia Brown, 36, Nederland warrants
- Roland Courville, 45, warrant other agency
- Lucas Nelson, 27, evading arrest/warrant other agency
- Jeremy Dore, 51, warrant other agency
- Jennifer Lambert, 36, warrant other agency
- Yama McPherson, 42, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 25 to May 1:
April 25
- Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue B.
April 26
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of South U.S. 69.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
April 27
- A theft was reported in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- A person was arrested for evading arrest and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
April 28
- Assault by threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of North 17th Street.
- Criminal mischief and theft was reported in the 400 block of N Memorial.
April 29
- A theft was reported in the 900 block of North 20th Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
April 30
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of Atlanta.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 21st Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 900 block of Mimosa.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of Avenue B.
May 1
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 12th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a dangerous drug in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.