Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 25-May 1

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 25 to May 1:

Alicia Brown, 36, Nederland warrants

Roland Courville, 45, warrant other agency

Lucas Nelson, 27, evading arrest/warrant other agency

Jeremy Dore, 51, warrant other agency

Jennifer Lambert, 36, warrant other agency

Yama McPherson, 42, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 25 to May 1:

April 25

Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue B.

April 26

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of South U.S. 69.

Assault by threat was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.

April 27

A theft was reported in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 11 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for evading arrest and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

April 28

Assault by threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief and theft was reported in the 400 block of N Memorial.

April 29

A theft was reported in the 900 block of North 20 th Street.

Street. A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

April 30

A theft was reported in the 100 block of Atlanta.

Assault family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 21 st Street.

Street. A terroristic threat was reported in the 900 block of Mimosa.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of Avenue B.

May 1