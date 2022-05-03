Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 25-May 1

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 25 to May 1:

  • Alicia Brown, 36, Nederland warrants
  • Roland Courville, 45, warrant other agency
  • Lucas Nelson, 27, evading arrest/warrant other agency
  • Jeremy Dore, 51, warrant other agency
  • Jennifer Lambert, 36, warrant other agency
  • Yama McPherson, 42, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 25 to May 1:

April 25

  • Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue B.

April 26

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.

April 27

  • A theft was reported in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
  • A person was arrested for evading arrest and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

April 28

  • Assault by threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of North 17th Street.
  • Criminal mischief and theft was reported in the 400 block of N Memorial.

April 29

  • A theft was reported in the 900 block of North 20th Street.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

April 30

  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of Atlanta.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 21st Street.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 900 block of Mimosa.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of Avenue B.

May 1

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 12th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a dangerous drug in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

