Groves Police update investigation following 2 arrests in McDonald’s parking lot killing

GROVES — Police in Groves do not expect any more arrests in the April 14 shooting death of Alfonso Solomon at McDonald’s.

On Friday, Groves detectives, along with Jefferson County Warrant Division, were able to locate a second suspect, Darryl Prevost, in Baytown.

City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said the man was at an apartment in Baytown and was arrested without incident.

The 19-year-old Port Arthur resident was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Groves detectives secured an arrest warrant for Prevost for first degree murder.

Police previously announced the arrest of 20-year-old Darionte Everfield, of Port Arthur, saying he was located April 22 in Harris County at a relative’s apartment.

Reynolds said the cases have not been submitted to the District Attorney’s office yet and the investigation is ongoing as investigators process evidence.

Reynolds gave thanks to other law enforcement agencies that aided in the investigation, including the Port Arthur Police Department, which provided their crime scene unit and assisted with a barrier between officers working the scene and other individuals.

He also thanked the Jefferson County Warrant Division as well as Baytown Police Department.

“I’m pleased with the way everyone worked together,” he said.

As of Monday morning, Darionte Everyfield, 20, was still in jail with a $500,000 bond.

Prevost was also still in jail. His bond was set at $800,000.

The killing

Police responded to McDonald’s, 4500 Twin City Highway, at approximately 10:50 p.m. April 14 in reference to a shooting. They found a 19-year-old victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Solomon was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Reynolds said police believe the victim and suspects knew each other.

The suspects’ vehicle was parked when Solomon arrived. He left his vehicle and was talking to the driver of a Dodge Journey when he was shot.

Solomon was able to run for a short distance before collapsing. The shooter’s vehicle fled the scene directly after the shooting, Reynolds said.

Police recovered surveillance video from the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.