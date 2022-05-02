See trailer, get details on how to watch Port Arthur man’s 1st starring role in sci-fi adventure “Egress”

Published 10:57 am Monday, May 2, 2022

By PA News

Justin P. Slaughter takes a break from filming a scene in the mountains on the set of “Egress.” Those scenes were filmed in Bellingham and Deming, Washington. (Photo courtesy of IAJ Media)

Justin P. Slaughter grew up in Port Arthur, and his latest film is ready for audiences near and far.

Justin P. Slaughter graduated from Memorial High School in 2008. (Courtesy photo)

The 2008 Memorial High School graduate stars in “Egress,” a sci-fi adventure film from IAJ Media.

View the trailer here, as well as details on how to rent or own the film.

Production officials hosted a premier last month in Washington at the Pickford Film Center.

The young actor recently told Port Arthur Newsmedia the spark for acting and filmmaking began when he was contacted by Catrett & Associates Casting to work as a stand-in for Kenneth Israel in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” He was then contacted by Central Casting to do crew work on “Avengers: Endgame.”

“My passion grew more when I landed a supporting role in the feature film, “90 Feet From Home,” starring Adam Hampton, Shawn Michaels, Dean Cain and Eric Roberts,” Slaughter said this Spring. “Now, I’ve finally have my first starring role.”

