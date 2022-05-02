See new priest assignments from Diocese impacting Port Arthur, Mid County and more

The Rev. David L. Toups, after meeting with the Clergy Personnel Board, announced the following clergy appointments, effective July 1:

• Father Kevin L. Badeaux from pastor of St Joseph, Port Arthur, to pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption, Beaumont.

• Father Joseph R. Sigur from parochial vicar of St. Michael, Jasper, and Our Lady of the Pines, Woodville, to pastor of St Joseph, Port Arthur.

• Father Eugen Nkardzeze, priest of the Diocese of Kumbo (Cameroon), to parochial vicar, St. Charles Borromeo, Nederland.

Others across the Diocese of Beaumont include:

Father Joseph P. Daleo, currently pastor of St. Mary, Orange, retires from active ministry.

Father Antony Paulose, C.M.I., from pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption, Beaumont, to pastor of St. Mary, Orange.

Father Ross E. Waggoner from pastor of Our Lady of Victory, Sour Lake, and Our Lady of Sorrows, China, to pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, Vidor.

Father Polycarp Otieno, F.M.H., from parochial vicar of St. Jude Thaddeus, Beaumont, to pastor of Our Lady of Victory, Sour Lake, and Our Lady of Sorrows, China.

Father Michael J. Minifie currently parochial administrator of Cristo Rey, Beaumont, is appointed pastor of the same parish.

Father Phillip H. Tran, priest of the Archdiocese of Miami, currently parochial administrator of St. Louis, Winnie, and Our Lady of Light, Anahuac, is appointed pastor of both parishes.

Father Alain Millien, priest of the Diocese of Hinche (Haiti), to parochial vicar, Cristo Rey, Beaumont.

Father David Kyaw Kyaw Lwin, M.S., priest of the Missionaries of La Salette in Myanmar, to parochial vicar of St. Michael, Jasper and Our Lady of the Pines, Woodville.

Deacons

Deacon Senovio Sarabia Jr. currently serving at St Joseph, Port Arthur, is assigned to Our Lady of Assumption, Beaumont.