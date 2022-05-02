Man recovering after being shot in neck in Port Arthur

A man is recovering in a local hospital after he was shot in the neck in Port Arthur on Saturday.

Police were called at 7:37 p.m. Saturday to the 4500 block of Gulfway Drive for a man claiming to have been shot. Officers arrived and learned the man was actually shot while in the 1500 block of Green Avenue.

Green Avenue is an adjacent roadway to where the victim was located.

The man had been in a verbal altercation while on Green Avenue when he was shot. He then ran to La Morenita Meat Market at 4500 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said.

Officers at the scene said the man’s injuries are not life threatening.

The victim, a 21-year-old, does want to file charges, Hebert said.

Police do have a person of interest in the crime.

No arrests were made as of Monday afternoon.