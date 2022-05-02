Lamar State College Port Arthur students leading way at 2022 Fine Arts Festival, see the details

BEAUMONT — Lamar State College Port Arthur students are sharing their artistic offerings in the 2022 Fine Arts Festival Thursday in Beaumont.

The event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Madison’s, located at 4020 Dowlen Road.

“This area is rich in talent, especially in the area of fine arts and that’s a big reason the programs at LSCPA thrive like they do,” said Eddie Vandewalker, chair of the Commercial Music, Visual and Performing Arts Department.

“It seems like the talent here is just endless. I am constantly amazed at the quality of studio art, graphic design, theater and musical presentations our students put together here.”

The event begins with an art show featuring studio art and graphic design students from LSCPA. A drama excerpt will take place from 6:45 to 7 p.m.

The music starts at 7 p.m. with LSCPA’s Polo & Jeans. The Pure Atlantic Seahawks finish out the night with a performance from 8 to 9 p.m. Both bands are made up of students from the college’s commercial music program.

The event is presented free of charge.

Registration for the Summer and Fall 2022 semesters in underway at LSCPA. Commercial Music, Performing and Visual Arts is one of the favorite destinations of new students. The program is the only one of its kind in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

“This is definitely a destination for students who are looking to advance their artistic skills,” Vandewalker said. “Aside from becoming better at whatever discipline a student chooses to focus upon, it becomes evident pretty quickly that there are plenty of career opportunities in the arts.”

LSCPA offers associate degrees in Audiovisual Production, Commercial Music-Performance, Commercial Music-Audio Engineer, Graphic Design, a field of study in Music, Drama, and Studio Art. Certificates are available in Graphic Design, Audio Engineering, Audiovisual Production, and Music.

For information on taking classes at LSCPA, as well as financial aid, contact Enrollment Services at 409-984-6467 or email enrollmentservices@lamarpa.edu.