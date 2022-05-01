George Bohn honored as nation’s most outstanding technical educator

George Bohn has established himself as a gregarious personality with a depth of experience in the petrochemical industry that makes him one of the jewels of Lamar State College Port Arthur’s technical education experience, school officials said.

He recently earned the accolades to go along with that reputation.

Bohn, coordinator of the Process Technology and Instrumentation programs at LSCPA, was named the outstanding technical teacher, a national honor bestowed by the American Technical Education Association during its annual conference.

This year’s event was hosted virtually.

“We at Lamar State College Port Arthur are well aware of George’s incredible impact on his students and coworkers,” LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard said. “It’s truly satisfying to see him receive nation-wide recognition for the job he does as an advocate for our students’ success and the dedication he has to making the Process Technology and Instrumentation programs thrive.”

A native of Victoria, Bohn joined LSCPA as an instrumentation instructor in 2015.

By 2017, he had risen to the rank of coordinator of instrumentation and process technology.

He started his career as an instrument/analyzer technician with DuPont in 1977, where he worked for 27 years. He moved to a similar position at Invista, where he stayed until his move into higher education in 2015.

Bohn is a member of the International Society for Automation, the Sabine/Neches Community Action Planning Committee and the North American Process Technology Association.

“George is always looking for ways to demonstrate new technology and innovation to his students,” said Sheila Guillot, chair of LSCPA’s Business and Industrial Technology Department.

“He makes sure that when industry sees a potential candidate from one of his programs, those graduates are automatically moved to the top of the list for employment. He values that reputation.”