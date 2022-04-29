Vivian Christine Junca, 81, of Pflugerville, Texas, formerly of Port Arthur, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital.

Vivian was born on March 15, 1941 in Van Buren, Arkansas to parents Lovie Rebecca (Barlow) and Eugene William Frantz II.

She had lived in the Port Arthur area for 67 plus years and she resided the last few years in the Austin area.

Vivian had a strong faith in God, attending Little Flower of Jesus Church with her husband; later years attended a non-denominational church.

Vivian was a loving and sweet person who will be missed dearly and who loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Frantz II and Lovie Frantz, her loving husband in 2013, Arnold John Junca and her sister, Margaret Roberts.

Vivian is survived by her two daughters, Sherri Aguinaga and her husband, Philip, Kimberly Engelbrecht, and her brother, Eugene “Will” Frantz III and his wife, Denise. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A 2:00 PM funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 in Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 1:00 PM until service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.