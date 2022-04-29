Ruth Allene Etheredge, 95, of Groves passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at her home.

Ruth was born on August 31, 1926 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to parents Nina Mae (Bolyard) and Donald Morris Glaser.

She was a lifelong resident of Groves and was a member of Landmark Church in Port Neches.

Ruth enjoyed sewing, cooking, and tending to her flower gardens.

Ruth was a loving person, who loved spending time with her family. She was known to all as Memaw. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Nina Glaser, her husband in 2016, TH Etheredge, Jr, her sisters, Faye Daly, Virginia Bradley and her daughter in law, Arlene Etheredge.

Ruth is survived by her son, Paul Etheredge, her daughter, Patricia Miller and her husband, Ronald, her half sisters, Mimi and Poupee. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amber Dickerson, Allyson Thomas, Nina Catlin Etheredge, Erin Hendricks, her 11 great grandchildren and her 3 great-great grandchildren.

An 11:00 AM Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday May 4, 2022 at Landmark United Pentecostal Church, 2115 Nall St, Port Neches, TX 77651, with a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 AM until service time at the church.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

All plants and flowers are to be sent to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, who will transport them to the church the day of the service.