Port Arthur Police identify man found dead last week, talk cause of death

Published 12:40 am Friday, April 29, 2022

By PA News

Police have identified the man whose body was found dead last week off Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur man has been identified as Billy Prevost Jr., 29.

Police were called at approximately 7 a.m. April 22 to the Twin City Highway overpass area near Valley View Estates.

Chief Tim Duriso said investigators did not initially note signs of foul play, but the case is still under investigation.

Preliminary autopsy information was not available, and the man’s body has been released to his family.

