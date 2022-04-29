Port Neches-Groves runner earns Athlete of the Week

PNG runner Cyrus Jacobs is one of several local student-athletes competing in the Regional track and field meet this week. Jacobs finished third in the 800m and 400m races at the area meet at Barbers Hill High School.

He will run in the same events at the regional meet in Humble today, with the event running through Saturday.

The PNG senior ran a 50.84 in the 400m dash at the area meet and a 2:02.81 in the 800m run.

Jacobs recently accepted a scholarship offer to run track at Northwestern State University next season.

The top performers at the regional track and field meet advance to the state meet in Austin.

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.