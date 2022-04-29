Mrs. Pamela Lynn Wilkerson Wright was born July 13, 1957 to Alma Martin and Austin Martin Jr.

She was proud and a strong Christian and faithful member of Victor Inner-City Ministries under the leadership of Apostle Audwin Jacobs.

Pamela (Martin) graduated from Lincoln High School class of 1975.

She worked faithfully at Christus St. Mary and Christus St. Elizabeth with over 20 years of service.

Our Heavenly Father welcome Pamela from her earthly home April 23, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her father, Austin Martin, Jr. and one brother, David Wayne Martin Sr.

Pamela leaves to cherish her loving husband, Mark Wright; mother, Alma Martin; two sons, Derek Wilkerson and Cory Wilkerson, Sr. (Kristina); two grandsons, Cory Wilkerson, Jr. and Colin Wilkerson; three sisters, Kathrina Martin, Donna Victor, Connie Roy; three brothers, Kevin Martin, Tommy Martin (Stacy) and Troy Martin; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her so very much.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.