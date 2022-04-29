Orange County man sentenced to 30 years for killing

Published 12:30 am Friday, April 29, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Ronny Carey

ORANGE — An Orange County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

Ronny Carey Jr., 39, of Mauriceville entered his plea April 22 in regards to the killing of Ryan Michael Sullivan, 40.

The plea was made in 163rd District Judge Rex Peveto’s courtroom, according to information from the court.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

His trial was set to begin three days later.

Police received a tip of a possible homicide with Carey being the suspect in January 2020. Law enforcement checked the property on FM 1136 in Orange County and found human remains.

The cause of death was gunshot wound, Orange County Sheriff’s Dt. Jacob Rigsby said.

Rigsby said the two men knew each other.

Carey was already in jail on an unrelated aggravated assault charge when he was charged with the murder of Sullivan.

Justice of the Peace Judge Chad Jenkins set bond at $1 million.

The prosecutor in the murder case was Crispin Walker. The defense attorney was Sharon Bearden Sr.

More News

Port Arthur Police identify man found dead last week, talk cause of death

$51M price tag closes out elementary school reconstruction costs across Nederland

TAKE IT SLOW: Police say intoxicated woman with kids in car driving 5-10 mph on highway

Buckstin Brewing Company adding 2nd location; talk about Nederland roots

Print Article