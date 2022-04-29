Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: April 18-24
Published 12:18 am Friday, April 29, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 18 to April 24:
- Walter Moretti, 46, Nederland warrants
- Joshua Atterberry, 36, assault offense touch-family violence
- Courtyln Woods, 29, Nederland warrants
- Raeleigh Mitchell, 18, Nederland warrants
- Andrew Lakey, 25, warrant other agency
- Gabriel Herrera, 33, public intoxication
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 18 to April 24:
April 18
- Discharge of firearm was reported in the 300 block of Boston.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Chicago.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- Criminal mischief was reported near Nederland Avenue and 21st Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of Kent
- An information report was completed in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
April 19
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Helena.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1200 block of Boston.
April 20
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2700 Nederland Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Boston.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Landry.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 500 block of Hardy.
April 21
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3000 block of Gary.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.
- A runaway was reported in the 300 block of North 4th Street.
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 1900 block of Elgin.
- Continuous sexual abuse of young child was reported.
April 22
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 200 block of Boston.
- A death was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue F.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2900 block of Helena.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of South 29th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue B.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 14th Street.
April 23
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 600 block of South 4th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 600 block of South 13th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
April 24
- Assault offensive touch -family violence and terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 14th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 100 block of Crown Ridge.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 3600 block of Elgin.