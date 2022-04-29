Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: April 18-24

Published 12:18 am Friday, April 29, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 18 to April 24:

  • Walter Moretti, 46, Nederland warrants
  • Joshua Atterberry, 36, assault offense touch-family violence
  • Courtyln Woods, 29, Nederland warrants
  • Raeleigh Mitchell, 18, Nederland warrants
  • Andrew Lakey, 25, warrant other agency
  • Gabriel Herrera, 33, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 18 to April 24:

April 18

  • Discharge of firearm was reported in the 300 block of Boston.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Chicago.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • Criminal mischief was reported near Nederland Avenue and 21st Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of Kent
  • An information report was completed in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

April 19

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Helena.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1200 block of Boston.

April 20

  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2700 Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Boston.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Landry.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 500 block of Hardy.

April 21

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3000 block of Gary.
  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.
  • A runaway was reported in the 300 block of North 4th Street.
  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 1900 block of Elgin.
  • Continuous sexual abuse of young child was reported.

April 22

  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 200 block of Boston.
  • A death was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue F.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of South 29th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue B.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 14th Street.

April 23

  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 600 block of South 4th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 600 block of South 13th Street.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

April 24

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence and terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 14th Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 100 block of Crown Ridge.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 3600 block of Elgin.

