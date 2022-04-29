$51M price tag closes out elementary school reconstruction costs across Nederland

NEDERLAND — A guaranteed maximum price has been set for the reconstruction and renovation of Helena Park Elementary.

Nederland School Board members unanimously approved an $11,988,808 price tag during a special-called meeting this week.

The guaranteed maximum vote marks the fourth and final price tag set for Nederland Independent School District’s four elementary schools.

Construction work has already begun at the other three campuses.

The guaranteed maximum prices for the other three are:

Langham Elementary: $15,833,859

Highland Park Elementary: $11,638,435

Hillcrest Elementary: $11,932,684

According to school district officials, work is scheduled to finish at all elementary campuses by the summer of 2023, with students utilizing the upgraded facilities by the fall of 2023.

Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick and staff are working with construction manager H.B. Neild & Sons Construction for delivery and final costs on the projects.

Passed in the Spring of 2019, school district voters approved more than $150 million in building and technology improvements that will eventually touch every aspect of the Nederland Independent School District.

Project Manager Ira Bean told school board members that contracts were being written this week to secure material. Mobilization is planned May 9 for civil equipment at Helena Park.

“We’ll start the process and make sure everyone understands we’re paying for stored material so you can buy it and keep at your facility,” Bean said.

“We’re trying to get all the stuff as soon as possible.”

COVID fallout, international distribution concerns and the land war in Europe have combined to create supply chain issues in nearly all fields of business, making delivery of construction material an inexact science, often coming out of order.

Bean noted H.B. Neild has accepted projector stands for Langham Elementary and is expecting metal doors for the high school to arrive this week.