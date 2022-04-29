2nd arrest made in Groves McDonald’s parking lot killing

GROVES — The Groves Police Department announced early Friday evening that a second suspect is in custody following the shooting death of Alfonso Solomon at McDonald’s on April 14 in Groves.

Groves detectives, alongside of Jefferson County Warrant Division, were able to locate Darryl Prevost in Baytown on Friday.

The 19-year-old Port Arthur resident was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Groves detectives secured an arrest warrant for Prevost for first degree murder.

Police previously announced the arrest of 20-year-old Darionte Everfield, of Port Arthur, saying he was located last week in Harris County at a relative’s apartment.

Groves and Port Arthur police responded to McDonald’s, 4500 Twin City Highway, at approximately 10:50 p.m. April 14 in reference to a shooting. They found the 19-year-old victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Solomon was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said police believe the victim and suspects knew each other.

The suspects’ vehicle was parked when Solomon arrived, left his vehicle and was talking to the driver of a Dodge Journey when he was shot.

Solomon was able to run for a short distance before collapsing. The shooter’s vehicle fled the scene directly after the shooting, Reynolds said.

Police recovered surveillance video from the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Groves Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.