A native of Port Arthur, Texas Preston was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1989.

He worked at Betchel Industries for several years.

Preston devoted his life to his children and grandchildren and had a great love for old school and race cars.

Preston is preceded in death by his father Preston Pickney Jr.; maternal grandparents Leona Tebo and Joseph Tebo; paternal grandparents Preston Pickney Sr. and Caldonia Pickney; uncle Hilton Pickney; aunt Ivy Dean Stoute; and nephew Ja’Karri Hines.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife Rhonda Pickney; mother Delores Tebo Williams; his children Meagan Pickney, Korey Tebo (Tashira), Shauna Smith and Tobia Smith; sisters Prestina Pickney and Ebony Banks (Kaleb); his grandchildren Jeighlan Romar, Jordyn Romar, Journey Hernandez, Jonah Williams, Khorii Tebo, Khari Tebo; nephew Ja’Myon Pickney; a very special stepfather Leroy Williams; a host of aunts, uncles, sister in-laws, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday April 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 248 East 18th Street, Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.