Port Neches library gets new way to communicate with community

PORT NECHES — The Effie & Wilton Hebert Public Library will soon have a new way to communicate with the public.

Gone is the old sign outside of the 2025 Merriman St. location in Port Neches. Workers with County Sign and Awning of Kountze are busy installing a new digital sign.

Library Director Mark Durham said the new signage is almost two years in the making.

“The idea of having something digital there was a big impetus,” Durham said. “We will be able to get the word out about different library programs, and it can serve as an additional means of communication for the city if there is something urgent or pressing, such as hurricanes, disasters and a need to get more information out to the city.”

The $46,000 in funds for the project came from the Hebert Foundation, he said.

The sign will have capabilities to be updated from anywhere.

“The Friends of the Library were very instrumental in preparation of the project,” he said. “And we’ve already had some positive feedback on it.”

Chelsea Moore, program coordinator for the library, is equally excited about the new digital sign.

“As far as a marketing and advertising standpoint, it is a visual representation of the things we have going on that’s really beneficial to us,” Moore said, adding not everyone sees the online information or physically visits the library.

While there are regular patrons, others may also benefit from the sign.

Moore said a person may be traveling by and see the library has mahjong games during the week and may decide to stop by and enjoy a game.

“It’s like a different form of ‘word of mouth,’” she said. “I’m really glad we decided to get (a digital sign).”