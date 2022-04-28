Port Arthur traffic stop leads to crack in motorist’s “undergarments,” according to PAPD

A K9 was utilized this week in Port Arthur to find crack in a suspect’s “undergarments,” police said.

On Thursday evening, Port Arthur Police announced news of the traffic stop and arrest, which took place at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2900 block 22nd Street. Subsequently, the PAPD contacted and received help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and K9 officer “Duc.”

The PAPD officer made contact with the driver, identified as 52-year-old Myki McBride.

Police said “Duc” alerted on a narcotic odor coming from McBride’s vehicle.

Approximately three ounces of suspected crack cocaine was found concealed inside McBride’s undergarments, according to Port Arthur Police.

McBride was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

He is charged with second degree felony possession of a controlled substance.