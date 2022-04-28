Motiva Vice President outlines future of downtown development in Port Arthur

Motiva Vice President and General Manager Greg Lucchesi said the company’s Imagine Port Arthur project would be one of Motiva’s top priorities moving forward.

Lucchesi spoke at the PA Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon Wednesday.

Motiva unveiled the project, which aimed to revitalize downtown Port Arthur, in 2019.

“There was a lot of excitement around that, but then, the pandemic happened,” Lucchesi said. “Like a lot of other companies, we were struggling mightily as the industry was and we put that project on a slow roll. As I said, industries turn around and, God bless, Motiva is doing good. I am proud to say Motiva is going to be bringing that project back to the front and center.”

Lucchesi said Motiva wants to secure more funding by this summer.

“We are working with agricultural firms and getting some quotes,” he said. “We are going to see some activity taking place. We are going at it as quickly as we can. It is not going to be as quickly as many want, but by this summer, it is my expectations that we have funds approved.”

The VP and GM also said he wanted to have the project manager produce a timeline this summer.

“He will be able to sit here and say when we are going to have those offices in play for the rest of the Port Arthur manufacturing complex to enjoy,” he said. “We are going to lead the way and look forward to the rest of the community getting behind us. Let’s see if we can get downtown Port Arthur back to the day it was when these gentlemen were young.”

Lucchesi asked that the city and chamber of commerce continue to support Motiva.

The VP took time in his presentation to talk about gas prices and Southeast Texas’ role in the global economy.

“This world processes 100 million barrels a day in crude,” he said. “The U.S. processes 20 percent of all of that crude and the Golden Triangle processes 1.5 million barrels a day, which is 7.5 percent of all the crude processed in the U.S. This Golden Triangle is one heck of a group.”

Lucchesi said COVID and the world’s reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have played a roll in the rise in gas prices.

“In 2021, the economy started coming around as the world started to learn how to deal with the pandemic,” he said. “Now, we are producing all we can, but the supply isn’t getting there and the prices go up a little bit. Then you take in to account what is happening in Russia and Ukraine. The free world has done what they have to do and stopped buying crude oil from Russia. That puts a higher pitch on things. It is all about supply and demand. It is about the supply of crude, the demand for that crude and our products. As crude becomes less and less available, the price goes up.”