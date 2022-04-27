UPDATE: Social media threat prompts increased police presence at C.O. Wilson

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By PA News

C.O. Wilson Middle School in Nederland

NEDERLAND — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nederland Independent School District officials said a social media threat mentioned earlier in the day “has been determined not to be not credible.”

District officials said the student has been removed from campus and would be disciplined according to the Nederland ISD student code of conduct.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, district officials announced The Nederland Police Department and C.O Wilson Middle School administrators were investigating a social media threat made by a C.O Wilson student.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

School leaders noted an increased police presence was going to be on campus and Nederland Police were handling the investigation.

The school district encourages parents to remind their students to always notify a school authority or other adult if they are aware of any type of threat or suspicious behavior.

More News

Threat that prompted extra police at C.O Wilson determined non-credible: NISD

Port Arthur outlines provisions regarding proximity of stores with liquor to schools

TEACHER OF THE MONTH — Port Neches Elementary’s Ashley Lofton lauded for work in & out of classroom

PHOTOS — Community comes together after youth ball park burglarized

Print Article