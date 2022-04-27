Nederland volleyball player signs with Texas college

NEDERLAND — The Nederland High volleyball team celebrated one of their own Tuesday in the Dog Dome as senior Kamren Savarino signed on to play college ball next school year.

Savarino, who played four years on varsity for the Bulldogs, signed a letter of intent to play for North Central Texas.

Family and friends watched as Savarino signed before taking photos with the rest of the volleyball team.

“It is really exciting,” Savarino said of the signing. “I cannot wait to be there.”

Savarino will always remember her coaches and teammates.

“I enjoyed playing for Coach (Allie) Crommett and my teammates,” she said.

The senior chose North Central Texas because of the coaching staff and location.

“The coach is awesome,” she said. “The campus is awesome. It is like a second home to me. I went up there a few months ago. It was very spaced out. It was very country, but there were restaurants and stuff down the road. It wasn’t too out there.”

Nederland Head Coach Allie Crommett said Savarino has been an important part of the Bulldogs’ success.

“I always tell her and all of the kids how big of a piece she has been,” Crommett said of Savarino. “We call her our quarterback, and she has been calling plays since her freshman year. To lose such a big piece, it is going to be hard for someone to step in and fill her shoes.”

Crommett said Savarino’s success is also another big win for the program as a whole.

“I always feel like it is such a huge accomplishment for the program and the kids themselves,” she said. “She has done such a good job being a representation of the Nederland Bulldog Volleyball program all four years she has been on varsity. To see all of her hard work pay of is exciting.”

Crommett knew Savarino would have an immediate impact as a freshman.

“I feel like she left our program better than she found it,” Crommett said. “On the court, you always knew what you were going to get from her. She has probably been one of our more consistent players over the last four years. She is one of those ones that doesn’t show a lot of emotion.

“We wish her the best of luck and are thankful we got to spend four years with her.”

The Bulldogs finished their season with a 26-7 record and 9-3 in District 21-5A.