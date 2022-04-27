LSCPA’s Thewman named JUCO Assistant Coach of Year

Brock Thewman, the second-year assistant men’s basketball coach at Lamar State College Port Arthur, was named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Junior College Assistant Coach of the Year.

The group, which is made up of coaches and athletic directors from across Texas, honors the state’s top college coaches and players each spring.

Thewman joined the Seahawks for the 2020-21 season as LSCPA finished with an 8-15 overall season. After a sophomore-laden recruiting class in the off-season, the Seahawks rolled to a 20-12 mark, reaching the semifinals of the NJCAA Region 14 tournament.

Thewman came to Port Arthur after a stint in Kansas, where he was assistant basketball coach for the Dodge City Community College men’s team and Pratt Community College’s women’s team.

The team leader in scoring and rebounds who led his high school team to the playoffs for the first time in 20 years, Thewman earned his first college degree at Texas A&M in 2018, a bachelor’s in sports management with minors in coaching and business.

The Eagle Scout award recipient was a member of the National Honor Society at Hamshire-Fannett High School, where he also was a varsity cross country runner and soccer player.

He coached an AAU team to a 54-6 record over three summers and began his college coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2018-19 at NCAA Division III Sul Ross State. He earned a master’s degree there in human performance, graduating magna cum laude.

The TABC was obviously impressed by NJCAA Region 14, also honoring Kilgore College’s Brian Hoberecht as Junior College Head Coach of the Year. Kilgore College reached the semifinals of the NJCAA Division I national tournament.