Early voting begins in PA and Nederland. Check out our candidate Q&As

Early voting has begun in Port Arthur and Nederland, where one mayor’s race and two contested school board elections are scheduled for Election Day next month.

Early voting is available through May 3.

Election Day is May 7.

In Port Arthur, incumbent Mayor Thurman Bartie is facing a challenge from Floyd Batiste, Matthews Christian Jr. and Willie “Bae” Lewis.

The Port Arthur Independent School District trustee election includes current seat holder Dianne Brown. Other candidates are Yadi Cardenas, Kimberly Wycoff-Johnson, Jacori Narcisse and Nina Stelly.

Voters will decide on two available seats in the PAISD election.

The Nederland Independent School District trustee election pits seat holders Suzanne Isom and Nicholas Phillips against challenger Daniel Cruz.

Nederland voters will select candidates for two open seats.

