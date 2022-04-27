CHRIS MOORE — More Mid County Madness is always better for fans

The Port Neches-Groves and Nederland softball teams got some bonus Mid County Madness this week.

As a local sports reporter, I do not root for any teams to win or lose, but I do would be lying if I did not want more madness.

PNG and Nederland played a full season and ended district play with a tied record. The two teams even split the series against each other.

The first meeting was a 2-1 win for the Bulldogs. However, in the second meeting, PNG won a definitive 10-0 decision.

Tuesday’s tiebreaker was a 9-4 win for PNG, who locked up the third seed in District 21-5A.

While both teams had secured a playoff berth, no team wants to be the fourth seed and have to play the best team from another district in the first round. However, both teams are battled tested. PNG and Nederland finished third and fourth in a district that has two teams ranked in the top-25 in the state with Barbers Hill at No. 3 and Crosby at No. 24. PNG even spent some time ranked in the top-20 before losing to Nederland early in the season.

Mid County Madness should always have playoff intensity. It is just more fun that way.

The two schools’ baseball teams could also play a third next week if both teams end this week with the same record. The two teams were tied for fourth place in the district heading into the week and both teams are playing two teams who already clinched playoff spots.

I secretly (well not secretly anymore) want a third game for all of the marbles. Let’s role these two teams back out for one game to make the playoffs. Winner moves on and loser goes home. How is that not more fun for everyone?

A third game is better because people can rationalize losing to a higher seed in the playoffs and only one team ends the season with a win. But no one wants to have your season end to a rival that is equally matched.

Either way, playing games with pressure on them is always fun. Nederland and PNG enter the week as underdogs against two teams and they both desperately need wins.

Congrats to the PNG and Nederland softball teams for making the playoffs and good luck moving forward. And good luck to the baseball teams entering the last week. Both teams should enjoy the competition. That is what sports are about.

Chris Moore is the sports editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.