Memorial cadets earn Top 10 out of nearly 1,600 in N.A.E. Ranking

Every year, each NJROTC program in the United States is required to submit at least one academic team to take the National Academic Exam.

This academic team also competes during drill season at area meets. Such teams are composed of cadets particularly interested in academics and willing to devote extra effort in representing their unit in academic competitions against local and national teams taking the National Academic Examination.

The examination is a rigorous, 100-question exam covering math, science, history, military subjects and current events.

The minimum number of teams required for participation is one, but schools can have as many as five.

Memorial High School recently had one team compete. Team members are Ski Brooks, Maricarmen Velazquez, Abigail Castaneda, Ge’Racio Pete and Emys Torres.

Course instructor is Senior Chief Larry Fullbright.

Memorial finished 8th at the National Academic Exam that the academic team took in March. “We are proud to announce we placed eighth in the nation with a score in the top 99 national percentile. There were 1,578 teams who took the NAE throughout the nation and our territories. We are extremely proud of our cadets, who continue to live up to our NJROTC motto: Memorial High School NJROTC cadets lead from the front!”