Judith Clay, 75, of Groves, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at her residence in Groves.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Officiating will be Pastor Phil Chamberlin of The United Methodist Temple of Port Arthur.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on January 30, 1947, she was the daughter of Nicholas G. Nides and Francis Sherman.

Judith was a graduate of Port Neches–Groves High School, class of 1965.

She was a retired social worker for the State of Texas.

She is survived by her loving brother, Tony Nides of Garland, Texas and her nephew, Nicholas S. Nides of Frisco, Texas.