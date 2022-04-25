TxDOT details weekly Interstate 10 closures planned this week
Published 9:46 am Monday, April 25, 2022
Overnight motorists along Interstate 10 this week in Orange will have to content with eastbound and westbound closures.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound, from SH 87 to Adams Bayou, will be closed overnight Monday, Tuesday night and Wednesday.
The closures start at 9 p.m. and run through 5 a.m.
Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road, and officials said the closures are due to road construction.
I-10 eastbound, from Adams Bayou to SH 87, will be closed overnight Wednesday and Thursday night.
The closures start at 9 p.m. and run through 5 a.m.
Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.
All scheduled work is Weather permitting.