Port Neches-Groves grads Roschson Johnson, Austin Bost put on show for Longhorns, Aggies
Published 10:02 am Monday, April 25, 2022
Port Neches-Groves graduates Roschon Johnson and Austin Bost put up impressive performances for their respective colleges over the weekend.
Johnson, who is a running back for the University of Texas, ripped off a long run during the Longhorns’ spring game on Saturday.
House call for Roschon Johnson @RoschonJ pic.twitter.com/8VqDhkw6KI
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 24, 2022
Bost, who plays for the Texas A&M baseball team, went for 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in the Aggies’ 11-10 upset over No. 5 Arkansas.
3 RUN 💣 by BOST!!!@bost_austin @jackmoss22 and @troy_claunch all cross home.
Ags add on to their lead, 5-0 B1.#whoopcity #gigem pic.twitter.com/qJIbvz72Gh
— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) April 24, 2022
Bost also recorded four RBIs on the day as the Aggies beat the Razorbacks 2-1 in the series.