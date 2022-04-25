Port Neches-Groves grads Roschson Johnson, Austin Bost put on show for Longhorns, Aggies

Port Neches-Groves graduates Roschon Johnson and Austin Bost put up impressive performances for their respective colleges over the weekend.

Johnson, who is a running back for the University of Texas, ripped off a long run during the Longhorns’ spring game on Saturday.

Bost, who plays for the Texas A&M baseball team, went for 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in the Aggies’ 11-10 upset over No. 5 Arkansas.

Bost also recorded four RBIs on the day as the Aggies beat the Razorbacks 2-1 in the series.