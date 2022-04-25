Police identify Orange resident, 60, killed following auto-pedestrian crash

An Orange resident was killed, authorities said, when he was hit by a vehicle while walking.

According to a release from Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby, the auto-pedestrian crashed occurred on Highway 62 (North of CR 3150) in Newton County.

Newton County Dispatch received a call of an individual being hit by a vehicle at 8:24 a.m. Thursday.

The pedestrian has been identified as Sherwood Wagner of Orange.

Wagner was 60-years-old, police said.

Texas Department of Public Safety identified the driver of the impact vehicle, a 2018 Toyota truck, as Mitchell Ames.

Authorities said Ames is a 43-year-old Call resident.

Port Arthur Newsmedia has reached out to authorities to determine what investigators believe led to the crash.