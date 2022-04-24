Check out the RiverFest Schedule of Events; fun begins Wednesday

Wednesday (April 27): Faith and Family Night

8 a.m.: Kick-off coffee, Neches Federal Credit Union, 676 Magnolia

5-10 p.m.: Carnival

5:30-9:30 p.m.: Entertainment Complex

6 p.m.: Faith and Family Night opening ceremonies, Riverfront Stage

6:15 p.m. Encounter Church Praise and Worship Team, Riverfront Stage

7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Worship, Riverfront Stage

Thursday (April 28)

5-10 p.m. Carnival

6 p.m.: Kids t-shirt contest winners announced, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

6-11 p.m.: Entertainment Complex

7-8 p.m.: King Kimura Band, Riverfront Stage

8:15-9:30 p.m.: JAG, Riverfront Stage

9:45-11 p.m.: Nightbird, Riverfront Stage

Friday (April 29)

3-5:30 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T Powerboat testing

5-11 p.m.: Carnival

6 p.m. to midnight.: Entertainment Complex

7-8 p.m.: Kate Watson, Riverfront Stage

8:30-10 p.m.: Jon Wolfe, Riverfront Stage

10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Flatland Country, Riverfront Stage

Saturday (April 30)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T. Boat Racing

9 a.m. to midnight.: Entertainment Complex

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Carnival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic Car Show

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Bow-Tie Entertainment Music and Karaoke, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Trivia and prizes, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

11 a.m.: Cutest Baby Contest, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

12 p.m.: Meet and Greet with Batman and Elsa, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

12-12:30 p.m.: Local talent spotlight, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

1 p.m.: Orange Blossom Line Dancers, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

1:30 p.m.: Mid-County Tiger Rock, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

2 p.m.: Meet and Greet with the PNG Indian Spirit, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

3-4 p.m.: Debbie’s Dance, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

4:30-6:30 p.m.: Tonalta School of Music, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Leroy Thomas, Riverfront Stage

9 p.m.: Fireworks Display, Riverfront Stage

9:10-10 p.m.: Gene Delafose, Riverfront Stage

10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Wayne Toups, Riverfront Stage

Sunday (May 1)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T. Boat Racing

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Entertainment Complex

11 a.m.: S.P.O.R.T Opening Ceremonies, Race Stage

12-1 p.m.: Bow-Tie Entertainment, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Vendors

12-6 p.m.: Carnival

12 p.m.: Horseshoe Tournament, Entertainment Complex

1-1:30 p.m.: 2022 Miss Port Neches Pageant Winners, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

1:30-2 p.m.: 2022 Mother of the Year announced, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion

2-3:30 p.m.: Pet Show, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion