Check out the RiverFest Schedule of Events; fun begins Wednesday
Published 12:24 am Sunday, April 24, 2022
Wednesday (April 27): Faith and Family Night
8 a.m.: Kick-off coffee, Neches Federal Credit Union, 676 Magnolia
5-10 p.m.: Carnival
5:30-9:30 p.m.: Entertainment Complex
6 p.m.: Faith and Family Night opening ceremonies, Riverfront Stage
6:15 p.m. Encounter Church Praise and Worship Team, Riverfront Stage
7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Worship, Riverfront Stage
Thursday (April 28)
5-10 p.m. Carnival
6 p.m.: Kids t-shirt contest winners announced, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
6-11 p.m.: Entertainment Complex
7-8 p.m.: King Kimura Band, Riverfront Stage
8:15-9:30 p.m.: JAG, Riverfront Stage
9:45-11 p.m.: Nightbird, Riverfront Stage
Friday (April 29)
3-5:30 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T Powerboat testing
5-11 p.m.: Carnival
6 p.m. to midnight.: Entertainment Complex
7-8 p.m.: Kate Watson, Riverfront Stage
8:30-10 p.m.: Jon Wolfe, Riverfront Stage
10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Flatland Country, Riverfront Stage
Saturday (April 30)
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T. Boat Racing
9 a.m. to midnight.: Entertainment Complex
10 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Carnival
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic Car Show
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Bow-Tie Entertainment Music and Karaoke, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Trivia and prizes, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
11 a.m.: Cutest Baby Contest, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
12 p.m.: Meet and Greet with Batman and Elsa, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
12-12:30 p.m.: Local talent spotlight, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
1 p.m.: Orange Blossom Line Dancers, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
1:30 p.m.: Mid-County Tiger Rock, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
2 p.m.: Meet and Greet with the PNG Indian Spirit, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
3-4 p.m.: Debbie’s Dance, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
4:30-6:30 p.m.: Tonalta School of Music, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
6:30-7:30 p.m.: Leroy Thomas, Riverfront Stage
9 p.m.: Fireworks Display, Riverfront Stage
9:10-10 p.m.: Gene Delafose, Riverfront Stage
10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Wayne Toups, Riverfront Stage
Sunday (May 1)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T. Boat Racing
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Entertainment Complex
11 a.m.: S.P.O.R.T Opening Ceremonies, Race Stage
12-1 p.m.: Bow-Tie Entertainment, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Vendors
12-6 p.m.: Carnival
12 p.m.: Horseshoe Tournament, Entertainment Complex
1-1:30 p.m.: 2022 Miss Port Neches Pageant Winners, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
1:30-2 p.m.: 2022 Mother of the Year announced, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion
2-3:30 p.m.: Pet Show, Acadian Ambulance Pavilion