POLICE: Nederland woman stole 95-year-old’s credit card

A Nederland woman has been charged with a state jail felony after allegedly stealing an elderly woman’s credit card and using it at multiple places in Mid and South County.

Ashley Renee Campos, 35, was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury for credit/debit card abuse. If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Nederland Police Department was called Feb. 9 at approximately 2:37 p.m. to speak with a 95-year-old woman who had credit card transactions she didn’t authorize.

Through investigation, the document says, it was determined Campos stole an American Express card and charged $1,291.82 in total at different places in Nederland and Port Arthur.

Video obtained by a Port Arthur Market Basket reportedly shows Campos using the complainant’s card at the register.

Campos posted a $7,500 bond prior to Wednesday and is no longer in custody.