ON THE MENU — Take a seat (see the photos) at Clifford Distilling for your favorite whiskey and rum

Port Arthur has a new distillery ready to serve locally produced whiskey and rum for personal enjoyment or your next party.

Owner Sean Clifford welcomed the Greater Port Arthur community to Clifford Distilling for an official ribbon cutting this week.

Located at 235 Procter Street in Port Arthur, those interested in learning more can call 409-300-4023 or visit clifforddistilling.com.

The business is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Tastings and tours are offered, and the venue is open to families.

There are games for children and adults to keep everyone in high spirits.

The storefront includes merchandise, as well as whiskey and rum for sale.

Patrons can also drink at the bar.

Clifford said one of the keys to the offerings is their process, which removes methanol from the liquor. Clifford said this eliminates the alcohol’s side effects like headaches and dizziness.

Clifford thanked the community for supporting the new venture, adding he is excited to locate in Downtown Port Arthur to help create jobs and add entertainment revitalization to the region.