Memorial, PNG, Nederland track & field student athletes advance to regional meet

Dozens of local track and field athletes advanced to the regional round after finishing in the top four for numerous events this week.

Student athletes from Memorial, Nederland and Port Neches-Groves competed in the area track and field meet at Barbers Hill High School Thursday.

The regional meet will be in Humble next week.

Memorial boys finished second overall in the meet. Ke’Andre Jones came away with two gold medals in the high jump and long jump. Jones cleared 6’8” to take home first place in the high jump and jumped 23’1” in the long jump.

Memorial’s girls 4×100 and 4×200 teams advanced to regionals with second-place finishes in both races. Erial Fontenot, who runs on the relay team, finished third in the open 100m dash. Alexia Lewis, Paris Martin and Camyra Atkins were also on the relay teams.

The boys 4×100 team finished first with a time of 42.26.

The 4×200 and 4×400 teams finished third. Jah’mar Sanders and Jelani Chevalier, who are on the relay team, came in first and second, respectively, in the open 100m dash.

Their 4×100 teammate Ilijah Williams came in third in the 200m dash. Edward Brown was also on the relay team. Caleb Goodie was in for Chevalier on the 4×200 team.

“The kids came out and competed well,” Memorial Head Coach Darrell Granger said. “We live to compete another week.”

Memorial’s Lewis finished third in the long jump behind PNG’s Sanaria Butler and Nederland’s Ke’Asia Hall.

Butler had quite the day for PNG, taking home first-place finishes in long jump, triple jump and the 400m dash. She was also the anchor on the 4×400 team that finished third behind Nederland and Manvel.

“We are always so proud of her and everything she brings to the table,” PNG Track Coach Jessi Farmer said.

“She pushes through and encourages her teammates. She is willing to step up anytime we need her to step up. She is a true team player and everyone is appreciative of her. She is everyone’s biggest cheerleader.”

PNG’s Jansen Ware finished fourth in the shot put and Cyrus Jacobs Jr. finished third in the 400m and 800m dashes.

Katherine Page, Rowan Faircloth and Makenna Bird joined Butler on the relay team.

Hall for the Bulldogs stayed on Butler’s heels, finishing second in the same categories.

Nederland Head Coach Allie Crommett said the area meet was Hall’s second time to participate in jumping events since injuring her knee during the basketball season.

Kamryn Smith, Ava Whitehead and Lana Louvier joined Hall on the 4×400 team. The same team also finished fourth in the 4×200 relay and second in the 4×400.

The Nederland girls finished fourth overall at the meet.

Nederland’s Gabriel Lopez finished fourth in the discus, while Whitehead finished third in the high jump.

Hailey Marriott finished third in the pole vault. Whitehead also finished fourth in the 100m dash.