Document: Man threatened to light people on fire

A Vidor man could be facing life in prison after allegedly holding two men against their will and threatening to light them on fire.

Terrell Zebadiah Thomas, 43, was jailed on two charges of aggravated kidnapping following the Jan. 7 altercation.

According to court records, at 10:21 p.m. the Beaumont Police Department was sent to an apartment on Major Drive in reference to a disturbance. On scene, officers learned a man had broken into a woman’s apartment and was holding two men against their will.

“The suspect told responding officers that he had poured a flammable liquid inside the apartment and was ready to light it,” a responding officer wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Officers on scene reported noticing the smell of a flammable liquid coming from the apartment.

The man remained in the apartment with the victims for several hours before SWAT negotiators secured their release and arrested the suspect.

Thomas remains in the Jefferson County Jail on two $250,000 bonds.