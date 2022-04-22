Port Arthur Police: Cause of death unknown for body found Friday morning
Published 12:40 pm Friday, April 22, 2022
Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death on a body found Friday morning in Port Arthur.
Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said officers were called to a Twin City Highway overpass near Valley View Estates at approximately 7 a.m. Friday.
Police has received a call from someone who found the person under the overpass.
No other information, including gender, has been released as of noon.