Port Arthur Police: Cause of death unknown for body found Friday morning

Published 12:40 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By PA News

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death on a body found Friday morning in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said officers were called to a Twin City Highway overpass near Valley View Estates at approximately 7 a.m. Friday.

Police has received a call from someone who found the person under the overpass.

No other information, including gender, has been released as of noon.

 

