PNG students team up with other schools for project inspired by classmate

Sophomores from Port Neches-Groves High School recently joined students from Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School and Beaumont United High School for the HUG Project. The combined students collected items such as books, electronics, toiletries and drinks for those who have family members with long-term hospital stays.

The inspiration behind the idea is Noah Jackson, who suffered a brain injury in October after a helmet-to-helmet collision during a junior varsity football game. Jackson was hospitalized in Houston for more than 40 days.

RELATED: Noah Jackson welcomed home from hospital with community pep rally