PHOTO FEATURE — Law enforcement thanked with free meal at restaurant

Published 12:26 am Friday, April 22, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine, from left, retired Nederland Police Chief Darrell Bush, Nederland Municipal Court Judge Larry Dowden and Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett join with Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter, from right, and event organizers Dalton “Buddy” Green and Gay Lynn Anderson. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Local law enforcement and other individuals were treated to a free meal at The Schooner Restaurant in Nederland this week.

Dalton “Buddy” Green started the tradition as a way to thank police for their work.

Gay Lynn Anderson served as another organizer of the event.

Nederland Police Det. Cody Perkins, from left, Patrolman Jeremy Reese, Officer Darren Washburn, Det. Peyton Collins and Sgt. Chase Romero and officer Ryan Perriraz get ready for lunch. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Nederland Police Assistant Chief Andy Arnold, far left, Sgt. Casey Maxwell, Det. Tanner Thompson and Det. Corey Mendoza enjoy lunch during the event. (Mary Meaux/The News)

