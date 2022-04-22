Nederland softball player named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:34 am Friday, April 22, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

Nederland softball player Kynslee Harris started the season playing shortstop, but a position change to catcher paid off as the Bulldogs are in a race for the third seed in District 21-5A.

Nederland’s Kynslee Harris was named the Athlete of the week. (Chris Moore/The News)

Nederland Head Coach Will Mallette said he turned over the pitch calls to Harris about midway through the season. Mallette’s trust in Harris proved to be correct as Nederland secured a playoff berth with a no-hitter against Beaumont United last week.

“She has such good chemistry with Sydney (Nelson), they are already on the same page,” he said. “She is our leadoff hitter and has killed it all season long.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Bulldogs play Galena Park tonight. If Nederland and PNG win, both teams play a tiebreaker early next week for the third seed.

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

More Sports

Memorial girls hope to run away with area title

Nederland pitcher throws no-hitter as Bulldogs lock up playoff spot

Jansen Ware throws his way to area meet; coach praises gifted student-athlete

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Zaharias pro Duncan has special interest in regional golf

Print Article