Nederland softball player named Athlete of the Week

Nederland softball player Kynslee Harris started the season playing shortstop, but a position change to catcher paid off as the Bulldogs are in a race for the third seed in District 21-5A.

Nederland Head Coach Will Mallette said he turned over the pitch calls to Harris about midway through the season. Mallette’s trust in Harris proved to be correct as Nederland secured a playoff berth with a no-hitter against Beaumont United last week.

“She has such good chemistry with Sydney (Nelson), they are already on the same page,” he said. “She is our leadoff hitter and has killed it all season long.”

The Bulldogs play Galena Park tonight. If Nederland and PNG win, both teams play a tiebreaker early next week for the third seed.

