Leroy Hawkins Jr., 63, of Port Arthur died April 18, 2022 at home with family.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Port Arthur.

He was self-employed by J Hawk Enterprises as a truck driver.

He was also a Mediator for Jefferson County and a Substance Abuse Counselor.

His survivors include two daughters: Tawana Laurent of Oklahoma and Tiffany Hawkins-Carter (Kethen); son: Jahlani Hawkins; sisters: Audrey Britton of Maryland, Elizabeth Bernard (Jake), Nancy Scaggs (Eddie) of Port Arthur, Mary Freeman and Patricia Harris of Houston; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and lastly a very special aunt Bessie Bob; along with devoted friends and in-laws.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.