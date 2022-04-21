TxDOT identifies couple killed in Wednesday afternoon I-10 crash that involved 7 vehicles

Authorities have identified the two people killed in a violent and massive seven-car pileup Wednesday on Interstate 10 in Orange County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the victims, who were each in a Hyundai, were 77-year-old Joe Serhan, the driver, and passenger 79-year-old Joyce Serhan.

Both were from Westminster, Colorado.

Preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, a 2004 Ford SUV was traveling in the inside lane of I-10 when the crash began.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the scene on Interstate Highway 10 west, near Rose City, at mile marker 858.

It is reported the rear left tire on the Ford SUV blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle when it was struck by a 2015 Dodge pickup traveling in the center lane.

Also involved in the crash was a 2019 Ford pickup, a 2020 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer, a 2006 Toyota car, a 2021 Hyundai passenger car and a 2018 Dodge pickup.

The driver of the 2004 Ford SUV, identified as 42-year-old Jamie McKeown of Butler, Missouri, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the 2015 Dodge pickup, identified as 72-year-old Charles Gravenmier of Vidor, was not injured.

The driver of the 2019 Ford pickup, identified as 73-year-old Etta Robbins of Dayton, was not injured.

The driver of the Peterbilt, identified as 63-year-old Willard Taylor of Houston, was not injured.

The driver of the 2006 Toyota passenger car, identified as 54-year-old Belinda Lemen of Orange, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai passenger car were pronounced deceased on the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

The driver of the 2018 Dodge pickup, identified as 29-year-old Devlin McLaurin of Kirbyville, was not injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the investigation remains ongoing.